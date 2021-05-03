VIDEOS: AMERICAN IDOL Contestants Sing Disney Songs From FROZEN, THE LION KING, and More!

Last night was Disney Night on American Idol! The top 10 contestants sang hits from Frozen, The Lion King, Tarzan, Hercules, and more.

This year, the top 10 contestants are Grace Kinstler, 20, from Chicago, Illinois; Caleb Kennedy, 16, from Roebuck, South Carolina; Hunter Metts, 22, from Franklin, Tennessee; Chayce Beckham, 24, from Apple Valley, California; Alyssa Wray, 18 from Perryville, Kentucky; Deshawn Goncalves, 20, from Cleveland, Ohio; Casey Bishop, 15, from Estero, Florida; Cassandra Coleman, 24, from Columbia, Tennessee; Willie Spence, 21, from Douglas, Georgia; and Arthur Gunn, 23, from Wichita, Kansas.

Check out all of the performances below!

Grace Kinstler - "Into The Unknown" (Frozen)

Hunter Metts - "You'll Be In My Heart" (Tarzan)

Cassandra Coleman - "Go The Distance" (Hercules)

Arthur Gunn - "Remember Me" (Coco)

Alyssa Wray - "A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes" (Cinderella)

Chayce Beckham - "Baby Mine" (Dumbo)

Casey Bishop - "When She Loved Me" (Toy Story 2)

Deshawn Goncalves - "When You Wish Upon a Star" (Pinocchio)

Willie Spence - "Circle of Life" (The Lion King)

Caleb Kennedy - "Real Gone" (Cars)