VIDEO: Young Performers From Broadway and Beyond Come Together for LYRICS FOR LIFE Virtual Concert

Lyrics For Life is a concert series that has been seen in New York City and Los Angeles since 2014, featuring young talent from Broadway, TV, film, London's West End, award-winning dancers, musicians, and more.

The concert features 100+ actors, singers and dancers from the U.S. and London. Created during the virus pandemic, most of the performers in this concert are professional working actors whose productions suddenly came to a halt, like the rest of the world. The show is dedicated to healthcare workers world-wide, who are the true heroes.

In order of appearance, Act I features Tyler Wladis (Single Parents, A Christmas Story Live!), Gianina Paolantonio (Dance Moms, Broadway's Matilda), Scott Folan (Be More Child, West End), Presley Ryan (Broadway's Beetlejuice), Jillian Shea Spaeder (Disney's Walk the Prank), Madison Elizabeth Lagares (Broadway's On Your Feet & School of Rock), Devin Trey Campbell (Single Parents, Broadway's Kinky Boots), Kaylin Hedges (Annie at Hollywood Bowl), Robert Vincent Montano (Radio City Christmas Spectacular x3), Swayam Bhatia (Disney's The Mighty Ducks, Really Rosie), Luke Islam (America's Got Talent), Scarlet Spencer (Nickelodeon's Cousins for Life), Kylie Kuioka (National Tour of The King & I), Mavis Simpson-Ernst (Broadway's Evita), Suri Marrero (Broadway's Frozen and The Lion King), Tess Romero (Star of Disney's Diary of a Future President), Mia Sinclair Jenness (Broadway's Les Miserables, National Tour of Matilda, Disney's Fancy Nancy), Tori Feinstein (Broadway's Matilda), Dalya Knapp (CBS' EVIL, National Tour of Les Miserables), Nick Berninger (Grad of CCM), Caleb Reese Paul (National Tour of Finding Neverland), Alyssa Emily Marvin (National Tour of School of Rock), Nikki Wildy (NY City Center's Really Rosie), Joy Kate Lawson (Singer/Songwriter), Bella May Mordus (Broadway's The Ferryman, National Tour of The Grinch), Catherine Bradley (Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, National Tour of A Christmas Carol), Alexandra Bradley (National Tour of The Sound of Music), Aubin Bradley (National Tour of Les Msierables), and Sami Bray (Broadway's 1984, National Tour of School of Rock).

In order of appearance, Act II features Austyn Johnson (The Greatest Showman, Broadway's Matilda), Elliana Walmsley (Dance Moms, Radio City's Christmas Spectacular), Kirsty MacLaren (Olivier-nominated actress), Zia Victoria (Singer/Songwriter), Iris Davies ((National Tour of The Sound of Music), Alex-Renee Davies (Singer/Songwriter), Alexa Swinton (Star of Emergence), Michael Nigro (The Sound of Music Live!), Ashley Brooke (Broadway's Doctor Zhivago, Troop Zero), Ana-Sofia Rodríguez (National Tour of On Your Feet),Abbey Rose Gould (National Tour of Les Miserables), Noelle Hogan (National Tour of Fun Home), Lauren Yeobin Park (U.S. Premiere of A Little Princess), Violet Young (Genius: Picasso), Carly Post (National Tour of Fiddler on the Roof), Madeleine Pace (Broadway's Once, The Hard Problem), Brie Zimmer (Happy Birthday Wanda June), Cordelia Comando (John Mullaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch), Emma Grace Beradelli (National Tour of White Christmas), Hayley Feinstein (Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof), Stephanie Ticas (National Tour of The Grinch), Maxim Swinton (Little Big Shots), Ruby Griffin (Paper Mill Playhouse Annie), Sophie Knapp (Broadway's Once, National Tour of Les Miserables), Sachie Capitani (Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol), Emily Jewel Hoder (National Tour of Les Miserables), Kyla Carter (National Tour of The Sound of Music and White Christmas), Amanda Swickle (National Tour of Annie), and Camryn Quinlan (AcaPop! Kids).

The concert also includes a Rising Talent section, featuring up-and-coming vocalists and dancers from throughout the United States, including Ryan Sautner, Tyler Sautner, Audree Hedequist, Everleigh Murphy, Miranda Jo DeMott, Taylor DeMott, Maya Slaughter, Jack Richman, Natalia Artigas, Nadia Jewel Vito, Taylor Garibell, Alexis Jade Meloe, Saylor Valin, Ethan Homan, Valeria Perez-Pliego, Amelia Freiberger, Anastasia Condolon, Danielle Becht, Bobby Becht, Thomas Becht, Emily Dickson, Jenna Pearl, Ariela Rozentul, Grace Sweeney, Connor Ausman, Audrey Lang, Cosette Zynszajn, Elizabeth Bigham, Jayden Declet, Alex Vacchiano, Kaylin Ponce, Lee Eden, Lexi Paolino, Thea Sten, Olivia Mastromarino, Madeline Bray, Isabella Galagarza, Claire Jameson Kuntze, Riley McManus, Dylan Sarah Klug, Cailyn Peddle, Ava Swinton, Rachael McVey, Tori Kotsen, Madeline Wittig, and Jackie Winslow.

For more information on the Lyrics For Life virtual concert and KOTA, visit www.KOTAProductions.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You