VIDEO: Willemijn Verkaik Sings 'She Used To Be Mine' Ahead Of WAITRESS Netherlands Premiere
BroadwayWorld previously reported Willemijn Verkaik will star in the role of Jenna for the upcoming international tour of the Netherlands which will visit the country's largest theatres from September 2020. Check out Verkaik singing "She Used To Be Mine" in a new video below!
Jenna is a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of some happiness in her life. When a hot new doctor arrives in town, life gets complicated. With the support of her workmates Becky and Dawn, Jenna overcomes the challenges she faces and finds that laughter, love and friendship can provide the perfect recipe for happiness.
Brought to life by a ground breaking, female-led creative team, this four-time Tony Award®nominated hit musical features original music and lyrics by 7-time Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles ("Love Song," "Brave"), and a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam). Waitress is a musical based on the eponymous American movie by Adrienne Shelly from 2007, with Keri Russell in the leading role. For three seasons, Waitress has been a resounding success on Broadway and in London's West End. The show has been traveling through America and Canada and will premiere in 2020 in the Netherlands. With catchy songs written by Sara Bareilles, the singer/songwriter known for her mix of blues and pop, the musical has won the hearts of the international theatre audience.Get the best prices on tickets to Waitress on TodayTix - click here.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Sing for us, our angel of music! Abby Seim, who studies musical theatre at Viterbo University, recently took to the stage to perform a song from Broad... (read more)
Desi Oakley Steps In For Act 2 as Jenna In WAITRESS London Following Lucie Jones' Return
After making her West End debut as Jenna in Waitress Desi Oakley again took to the West End stage last night in the lead role after Lucie Jones was un... (read more)
Oh, What a Beautiful Broadway Run- OKLAHOMA! Cast Reflects on Final Performance
In 1943, a brand new musical from new composing team Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein astounded the world and changed Broadway forever. In 2019, ... (read more)
Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., and More Will Voice Characters on CENTRAL PARK, New Series From Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has announced a new animated musical comedy, called Central Park, which will include the voices of some Broadway favorites!... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Be Profiled on New Apple TV+ Documentary Series DEAR...
A new documentary series on Apple TV+ will profile Broadway favorite Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more!... (read more)
Photo Flash: The Company of DIANA On Broadway Heads Into Rehearsals
The cast of the upcoming musical DIANA gathered today for their first day of rehearsal for the show's upcoming Broadway run.... (read more)