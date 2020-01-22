VIDEO: Willemijn Verkaik Sings 'She Used To Be Mine' Ahead Of WAITRESS Netherlands Premiere

BroadwayWorld previously reported Willemijn Verkaik will star in the role of Jenna for the upcoming international tour of the Netherlands which will visit the country's largest theatres from September 2020. Check out Verkaik singing "She Used To Be Mine" in a new video below!

Jenna is a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of some happiness in her life. When a hot new doctor arrives in town, life gets complicated. With the support of her workmates Becky and Dawn, Jenna overcomes the challenges she faces and finds that laughter, love and friendship can provide the perfect recipe for happiness.

Brought to life by a ground breaking, female-led creative team, this four-time Tony Award®nominated hit musical features original music and lyrics by 7-time Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles ("Love Song," "Brave"), and a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam). Waitress is a musical based on the eponymous American movie by Adrienne Shelly from 2007, with Keri Russell in the leading role. For three seasons, Waitress has been a resounding success on Broadway and in London's West End. The show has been traveling through America and Canada and will premiere in 2020 in the Netherlands. With catchy songs written by Sara Bareilles, the singer/songwriter known for her mix of blues and pop, the musical has won the hearts of the international theatre audience.





