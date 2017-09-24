VIDEO: Why Don't You Come on Over? Eva Noblezada Performs 'Valerie' at Broadway at W

Click Here for More Articles on MISS SAIGON

MISS SAIGON's breakout star Eva Noblezada recently sang out at Broadway at W, crooning the hit 'Valerie,' most recently popularized by Amy Winehouse. Check out her killer vocals below!

Produced by 42 Seven Productions in partnership with W New York - Times Square, the raw and intimate concert series shines a light on Broadway's brightest talents accompanied by an acoustic guitar and cajon.

Broadway At W Times Square is a night produced by Broadway and TV veterans in an effort to shed a light on Broadway's hottest shows and their talented casts! An authentic Broadway experience at the exclusive W New York - Times Square.

Related Articles