VIDEO: Watch the Cast of GHOST QUARTET Perform 'Starchild'

Check out the London cast of Dave Malloy's Ghost Quartet, directed by Bill Buckhurst, performing Starchild.

Ghost Quartet recently opened in London at the Boulevard Theatre. It is written by Dave Malloy, the Tony Award-nominated writer of Broadway smash-hit Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. Bill Buckhurst is directing, with musical direction and supervision by Benjamin Cox, design by Simon Kenny, movement direction by Georgina Lamb, lighting by Emma Chapman, sound design by David Gregory and casting by Will Burton CDG.

Ghost Quartet is a haunted song cycle about love, death and whisky. A camera breaks and four friends drink, in four interwoven narratives spanning seven centuries: a warped fairy tale about two sisters, a treehouse astronomer and a lazy evil bear; a retelling of Poe's "The Fall of the House of Usher"; a purgatorial intermezzo about Scheherazade; and a contemporary fable about a subway murder. Murder ballads, doo-wop, jazz noise, and raucous campfire drinking songs collide in this surreal chamber musical.





