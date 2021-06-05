VIDEO: Watch an AIDA Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm ET) with an AIDA Reunion with Heather Headley, Sherie Rene Scott, Adam Pascal and more!

Aida is a musical based on the opera of the same name written by Antonio Ghislanzoni with music by Giuseppe Verdi. It has music by Elton John, lyrics by Tim Rice, and book by Linda Woolverton, Robert Falls, and David Henry Hwang, and was originally produced by Walt Disney Theatrical. Aida premiered on Broadway on March 23, 2000, running for 1,852 performances until September 5, 2004. It was nominated for five Tony Awards and won four, including Best Original Score. It was also named by Time as one of the top ten theatre productions of the year.