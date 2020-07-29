VIDEO: Watch a SCANDAL Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live at 8pm!

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

Stars in the House continues today (8pm) with a SCANDAL Cast Reunion with Kerry Washington (Olivia Pope), Tony Goldwyn (President Fitzgerald Grant), Bellamy Young (President Mellie Grant), Jeff Perry (Cyrus Beene), Kate Burton (Vice President Sally Langston), Dan Bucatinsky (James Novak), Norm Lewis (Edison Davis), Katie Lowes (Quinn Perkins), Guillermo Díaz (Huck), Cornelius Smith (Marcus Walker), George Newbern (Charlie), Joe Morton (Rowan Pope) and Executive Producer/Director Tom Verica.

Scandal, created by Shonda Rhimes, aired on ABC from April 5, 2012, until April 19, 2018, for 124 episodes over seven seasons. The show was named a Television Program of the Year by the American Film Institute, received the Peabody Award for Excellence in Television and was honored as Outstanding Drama Series at the Image Awards.

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.

