VIDEO: Watch a PUNKY BREWSTER Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
Special guests will include Soleil Moon Frye and Cherie Johnson.
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm ET) with a PUNKY BREWSTER reunion with Soleil Moon Frye and Cherie Johnson in support of You Gotta Believe, whose goal is to find youth permanent families, so that they have the support system they need to live safely and to their highest potential. The evening will be sponsored by Charter Communications, Amazon and A&E.
Punky Brewster is an American sitcom television series about a young girl being raised by a foster parent. The show ran on NBC from September 16, 1984, to March 9, 1986, and again in syndication from October 30, 1987, to May 27, 1988.
Stars in the House," which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.
Since the first show, "Stars In The House" has raised more than $800K to benefit The Actors Fund, and over $203,337 for other charities including the NAACP LDF, Trevor Project, Humane Society of New York, and more - and continues to do so thanks to a generous donation from the Berlanti Family Foundation. Seth and James also received a special Drama Desk Award and a Gotham Icon Award from the Museum of the City of New York for keeping the theatre community connected, informed, and uplifted during the pandemic.
Visit starsinthehouse.com to donate to The Actors Fund, watch previous episodes, learn about upcoming guests and more.