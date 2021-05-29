VIDEO: Watch a PUNKY BREWSTER Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm ET) with a PUNKY BREWSTER reunion with Soleil Moon Frye and Cherie Johnson in support of You Gotta Believe, whose goal is to find youth permanent families, so that they have the support system they need to live safely and to their highest potential. The evening will be sponsored by Charter Communications, Amazon and A&E.

Punky Brewster is an American sitcom television series about a young girl being raised by a foster parent. The show ran on NBC from September 16, 1984, to March 9, 1986, and again in syndication from October 30, 1987, to May 27, 1988.