VIDEO: Watch a New THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH Trailer

Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star in Joel Coen's bold and fierce adaptation-a tale of murder, madness, ambition, and wrathful cunning. The Tragedy of Macbeth is now playing in select theaters and will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on January 14, 2022.

Watch the new trailer for the film below!

Apple Original Films presents an A24 and IAC Films production, "The Tragedy of Macbeth," based on the play by William Shakespeare and written for the screen and directed by Joel Coen. The film stars Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling and Brendan Gleeson. The producers are Joel Coen, Frances McDormand and Robert Graf. The film features casting by Ellen Chenoweth, music by Carter Burwell, costumes by Mary Zophres, editing by Lucian Johnston and Reginald Jaynes, production design by Stefan Dechant and cinematography by Bruno Delbonnel.

Watch the new trailer here: