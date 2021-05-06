Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Watch UJA-Federation of New York Honor Hal Luftig at Excellence in Theater Award  Celebration

Plus, check out a sneak peek of his newest project- Becoming Nancy.

May. 6, 2021  

Earlier this week, UJA-Federation of New York honored Broadway producer Hal Luftig, of The Hal Luftig Company, for his professional and philanthropic achievements at its virtual Excellence in Theater Award  Celebration. 

The event was MCed by Emmy-nominated actress and comedienne Jackie Hoffman and featured a conversation about theater's post-Covid future with industry insiders Damian Bazadona, founder, Situation Interactive; Lonny Price, director, writer, and actor; and Jenny Steingart, co-founder, Ars Nova, and theater, film, and television producer.

Working with a network of hundreds of nonprofits, UJA extends its reach from New York to Israel to nearly 70 other countries around the world, touching the lives of 4.5 million people each year. To date, UJA has allocated nearly $67 million to help respond to the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Aid has supported New Yorkers facing food insecurity, UJA partner organizations providing essential health and human services to New Yorkers, Jewish Community Centers, low-income students, single parents, and ensuring dignified Jewish burials.

For more information, visit www.ujafedny.org.

Watch the special event below, which included a sneak peek of the new musical Becoming Nancy (featuring Lizzie Bea and Jessica Vosk), below!

