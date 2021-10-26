VIDEO: Watch Ramin Karimloo Sing 'Welcome to My World' from Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater's SOME LOVERS

Earlier this month, Broadway Records released the world premiere concept recording of SOME LOVERS - a concept recording written by six-time Grammy and three-time Academy Award Winner Burt Bacharach (Promises, Promises; Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid) and Grammy, two-time Tony, and Olivier Award Winner Steven Sater (Spring Awakening, Alice By Heart).

The album, which is now Grammy-eligible for Best Musical Theater Album, is available today wherever digital music is sold and on BroadwayRecords.com.

The recording features Broadway stars including Kristin Chenoweth (Wicked), Jennifer Holliday (Dreamgirls), Ashley Park ("Emily in Paris"; Mean Girls), Jonathan Groff (Hamilton), Lea Michele (Spring Awakening), Conrad Ricamora ("How to Get Away with Murder"; Here Lies Love), Colton Ryan (Dear Evan Hansen), Tracie Thoms (The Devil Wears Prada; Rent), Ramin Karimloo (Les Miserables), and many more.

Below, BroadwayWord is excited to bring you an exclusive look at Karimloo, who will return to Broadway next year in Funny Girl, singing an acoustic version of "Welcome to My World".