VIDEO: Watch NaTasha Yvette Williams Perform 'Hope' by Jason Robert Brown at SubCulture
SubCulture released a video of NaTasha Yvette Williams performing 'Hope', with music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown.
The performance took place at one of Brown's residency shows at SubCulture on March 12, 2018.
Watch the video below!
Piano: Jason Robert Brown
Vocals: NaTasha Yvette Williams
Video by: Alan McIntyre Smith
Sound Designer: Craig Bundy
Lighting Designer: Daniel Barbee
Mixing and Mastering: James Hartnett
Camera Operator: Adam Volerich
Executive Producer: Marc Kaplan
NaTasha Yvette Williams was most recently seen on Broadway as Becky in Waitress. Her other Broadway credits include Chicago, The Color Purple, and The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess. Off-Broadway she has appeared in Storyville, A Night With Janis Joplin, Dessa Rose, and Bella: An American Tall Tale.
