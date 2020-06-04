VIDEO: Watch NaTasha Yvette Williams Perform 'Hope' by Jason Robert Brown at SubCulture

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

SubCulture released a video of NaTasha Yvette Williams performing 'Hope', with music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown.

The performance took place at one of Brown's residency shows at SubCulture on March 12, 2018.

Watch the video below!

Piano: Jason Robert Brown

Vocals: NaTasha Yvette Williams

Video by: Alan McIntyre Smith

Sound Designer: Craig Bundy

Lighting Designer: Daniel Barbee

Mixing and Mastering: James Hartnett

Camera Operator: Adam Volerich

Executive Producer: Marc Kaplan

NaTasha Yvette Williams was most recently seen on Broadway as Becky in Waitress. Her other Broadway credits include Chicago, The Color Purple, and The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess. Off-Broadway she has appeared in Storyville, A Night With Janis Joplin, Dessa Rose, and Bella: An American Tall Tale.

