VIDEO: Watch Highlights from Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp!
Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp was held last week in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.
On Sunday night, the volume was turned up in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. That's because the showcase finale of Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp, which this year both LIVE and virtual, concluded with the Kristi Awards.
BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you highlights from the special week, which included performances from KCBBC campers, plenty of Broadway veterans, and more!
"A Brand New Tomorrow"
Music from Oklahoma!, Annie, & The Wiz.
Arranged by Joseph Church
"Moses Supposes" from Singin' in the Rain
Staging by Lara Teeter & Elizabeth Teeter
Video editing by Elizabeth Teeter
"Magic to Do" from Pippin
Music Director: Joseph Church
Video editing by Viviana Goodwin, audio editing by Michael Croiter
"My Best Girl" from Mame
Music Director: John McDaniel
Video editing by Laurie Green, audio editing by Michael Croiter
"Days of Plenty" - For John
performed by Kristin Chenoweth
"Do the Work" from Prince of Broadway
KCBBC Campers Soloists: Isabella Rose Sky, Ella Rose Klein, Makenzi Goodwin, Joel Crump, Honor Crosby, Louisa Roberts, Avery Richter, Nathaniel Waite-Lutz, Martin Kamm, Carly Omori, Kennedy Percival, Kia Mills, Ara Enriquez, Eli Wilson, Elise Parks, Lucas Meisel, Nayali Cabrera, Finn Douglas, Ashlyn Buchanan, Ava Frances
Watch highlights from the full week below!