VIDEO: Watch Harvey Fierstein Sing 'Poor Unfortunate Souls' at Hollywood Bowl's THE LITTLE MERMAID Concert

Disney's The Little Mermaid is playing for two nights only at the Hollywood Bowl, on Friday, May 17th and Saturday, May 18th.

Coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the classic Disney film, the production features an all-star cast of performers including Lea Michele (as Ariel), Harvey Fierstein (as Ursula), Cheech Marin (as Chef Louis), Peter Gallagher(as King Triton), Leo Gallo (as Prince Eric), and Ken Page (as Sebastian) who perform the songs from the Oscar® and Grammy®-winning score as the film plays on the Bowl's movie screen accompanied by a full, live orchestra.

Check out the video of Harvey Fierstein singing Poor Unfortunate Souls below!

The concert is directed by Richard Kraft and produced by Laura Engel & Richard Kraft, Columbia Artists/Tim Fox & Alison Ahart Williams, and Live Nation/Andrew Hewitt & Bill Silva Presents, in association with Disney Concerts, the team behind several highly acclaimed live to film events atHollywood Bowl including Disney's Beauty and the Beastin Concert starring Zooey Deschanel and Kelsey Grammer as well as Disney's The Nightmare Before Christmas starring Danny Elfman and Catherine O'Hara.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You