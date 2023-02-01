VIDEO: Watch FUNNY GIRL's Julie Benko & Jason Yeager Perform 'Me, Myself and I'

In just a few days, Birdland Jazz Club will welcome back Julie Benko - direct from Broadway's smash hit revival of Funny Girl - with her band "Euphonic Gumbo". On February 6, Benko will march her band out to celebrate Mardi Gras with six instrumentalists, including her jazz-pianist spouse Jason Yeager, in addition to Michael O'Brien on bass, Jay Sawyer on drums, Andy Warren on trumpet, Evan Christopher on clarinet, and Ron Wilkins on trombone.

Performing in the classic New Orleans jazz style, Julie lets the good times roll with a delightful potpourri of tunes inspired by her love of the Crescent City. Songs include selections from Hand in Hand, Benko and Yeager's recent album from Club44 Records ("Louisiana Fairy Tale," "Do You Know What It Means to Miss New Orleans?"), Benko's debut album ("Love for Sale," her original song "Tomorrow Is a Day for You") and other classics ("Basin St. Blues," "When the Saints Go Marching In"). Grab your beads and join the parade - nobody's gonna rain on this one! There is a $45 music charge. A livestream option is available HERE for $25. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

While we await the big night, BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive song from their last appearance at Birdland. Check out a performance of "Me, Myself, and I" below!

"On the very first night of our very first trip to New Orleans, Jason and I found ourselves in the French Quarter jazz club and bar '21st Amendment." explained Benko. "There was an unused piano sitting in the corner, and the bandleader invited any pianists in the audience to join them. Naturally, I volunteered Jason! He jumped on the bandstand, and they asked if he knew 'Me, Myself, and I.' He didn't -- so they taught him the chord changes in about 30 seconds and off he went! Since then, that song has become a regular in our repertoire together, and it always makes me fondly recall the moment I fell in love with the Big Easy. That's why our version of the tune is inspired by the sounds and rhythms of New Orleans. I can't wait to bring the music of this magical city (along with some Mardi Gras beads and surprise prizes for some lucky audience members!) to my musical home at Birdland."



