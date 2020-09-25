VIDEO: Watch FAME THE MUSICAL with The Shows Must Go On- Live at 2pm!
Fame kicks off the new season of 'The Greats on Tour'!
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON is officially back this week with the FAME THE MUSICAL - 30TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR as part of new season: 'THE GREATS ON TOUR'. There will be a new show every week including Michael Ball: PAST & PRESENT TOUR - LIVE, Alfie Boe LIVE - THE BRING HIM HOME TOUR and Jeff Wayne'S MUSICAL VERSION OF THE WAR OF THE WORLDS.
Based on the 1980 film, FAME follows the lives of students at a New York school of performing arts. Standout songs include "Can't Keep It Down", "There She Goes/Fame!" and "Bring On Tomorrow". Directed and choreographed by Nick Winston, this 2018 version of the production stars runner up off BBC's talent show 'Any dream will do' Keith Jack as Nick Piazza, soul-singing legend and star of 'EastEnders' Mica Paris as Miss Sherman and 'Hollyoaks' star and familiar face of reality TV, Jorgie Porter as Iris Kelly.
The stream will be available started 2pm ET on September 25 for a limited 48-hour period - no charge or sign-up required.
For fans who wish to make a charitable donation, a variety of organizations will be listed on THE SHOWS MUST GO ON full-length YouTube channel videos.
