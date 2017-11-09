VIDEO: Watch Dame Julie Walters Get a Surprise Performance from MAMMA MIA! Sequel Cast

There is nothing like a dame, and the cast of the upcoming MAMMA MIA! sequel knows it! Earlier this week Julie Walters was named a Dame Commander by the Queen and she got a special surprise on set to celebrate the special occasion. Watch below!

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! is expected to hit theaters everywhere, July 20, 2018.

The first Mamma Mia! movie is the highest-grossing movie musical of all time, with more than $600 million in grosses worldwide and still growing. The soundtrack of the movie has been certified platinum in over 20 countries.





