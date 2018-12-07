VIDEO: Watch Casts of FLOWER DRUM SONG Reunite for Red Bucket Follies Opening Number!

Equality, inclusion and joy permeated the performances at this year's poignant and record-breaking Red Bucket Follies. The show celebrated six weeks of enthusiastic fundraising by 67 Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring shows for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Red Bucket Follies raised $6,113,301 for Broadway Cares, the highest fall fundraising total in Broadway Cares' 30-year history. The record was announced Tuesday by Cherry Jones (The Lifespan of a Fact),Christopher Sieber (The Prom) and Michael Urie (Torch Song). The special guests also presented the awards to the top fundraisers and best performances across the two afternoons.

The opening number celebrated Asian-American actors on Broadway and commemorated the 60th anniversary of the groundbreaking Flower Drum Song. Stars from the 1958 Broadway production, 1961 movie and first road company joined actors from the 2002 revival company and the first national touring company for a once-in-a-lifetime reunion. Check out the full number below!

