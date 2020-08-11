VIDEO: Vote Proud Campaign Uses Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer Duet 'Enough is Enough'

VOTE PROUD is a Non-Partisan movement to inspire the LGBTQ+ community to register and vote.

A new campaign video is using the Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer duet, Enough is Enough!

The organization is called VOTE PROUD, which is a Non-Partisan movement to inspire the LGBTQ+ community to register and vote.

"I wrote 'Enough is Enough' many years ago. Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer recorded it and had a global No. 1 record, selling millions," Bruce Roberts, the song's writer told Variety. "And all these years later it has become an anthem for change and equality in America today. I am proud to be working with MeidasTouch on this initiative to spread the message using my song."

"We got the rights to the song, with Bruce's total support - unlike the methods that Trump uses, where he does not even ask permission from the songwriters," added Brett Meiselas. "I look forward to continuing our outreach to the LGBTQ community with Vote Proud."

