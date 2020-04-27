VIDEO: Tune into the National Theatre's At Home Quiz Today at 2pm EST, Featuring Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The National Theatre today launches its National Theatre at Home Quiz, to be played from home featuring familiar faces from the world of stage and screen as the quizmasters. Each quiz will include rounds of five questions on a wide variety of topics.

On the final Monday of each month people will be able join the virtual quiz directly from their homes via the NT's YouTube channel and Facebook page live at 7pm BST (2pm EST).

The first quiz will be 27 April with quizmasters Dame Helen Mirren, Sir Lenny Henry, Lesley Manville, and Sir Ian McKellen asking questions on topics including history, sport, nature, and of course, The National Theatre.

Watch the video live at 2pm EST below!





