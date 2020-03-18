VIDEO: Tony Award-Winner Jason Alexander Sings PIPPIN From Home

Tony-winner Jason Alexander took to Twitter this afternoon to share a favorite showtune to help his fans pass the time. Check out Jason below accompanying himself on the classic song, "With You" from Stephen Schwartz's Pippin!

If you're desperate for a bit of musical theater history, here's an oldie. What else could I possibly offer? pic.twitter.com/FJPN5799Vz - Jason Alexander (@IJasonAlexander) March 18, 2020

Alexander made his Broadway debut in the original cast of the Hal Prince/Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along. He continued starring on Broadway in the original casts of Kander and Ebb's The Rink, Neil Simon's Broadway Bound, Rupert Holmes' Accomplice and his Tony Award-winning performance in Jerome Robbin's Broadway. Alexander also authored the libretto for that show which went on to win the Tony Award for Best Musical.





