VIDEO: The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Delivers Loverly Ladies, Lesbian Kisses, Giant Apes and More- Watch All of the Broadway Performances!

A spectacle like no other marched through New York City yesterday for the 92nd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, America's favorite tradition, kicking-off the holiday season. The MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE is the nation's biggest and most anticipated holiday celebration.

Since 1924, the Macy's Parade has enthralled the nation and become synonymous with the start of the holiday season. The festivities included performances from a slew of different Broadway companies, who danced it out on 34th Street bright and early. Did you miss all of the action? We've got you covered.

Check out all of the Broadway performances below!

My Fair Lady:

The Prom:

Dear Evan Hansen:

King Kong:

Head Over Heels:

Mean Girls:

Summer:

The Rockettes:

