VIDEO: Team Starkid's Jaime Lyn Beatty Creates Quarantine-Inspired Puppet Film

Team Starkid's Jaime Lyn Beatty has created a quarantine-inspired puppet film called "ÇA VA: un film de quarantaine"!

In the film, a puppet brings us along through a typical day in quarantine.

Watch the video below!

Jaime Lyn Beatty is an actor/voiceover artist from Los Angeles. She has her BFA in Acting from the University of Michigan and has performed Off-Broadway in NYC. She is an original member of the internationally known parody musical theatre company Team Starkid. Over the past 7 years Team Starkid's 10 original musicals have garnered over 140 million views on YouTube and a devoted international fan-base of over 280,000 subscribers. Jaime Lyn has studied improv at The Second City, UCB, iO & The Groundlings.

