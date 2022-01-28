VIDEO: TINA's Nick Rashad Burroughs Visits Backstage with Richard Ridge

Broadway is back and BroadwayWorld is bringing you all of the interviews you crave with your favorite Broadway stars! Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews weekly. Below, watch as he catches up with the new star of Tina, Nick Rashad Burroughs.

"It's a dream come true. I always wanted to do something like this- to play a leading man on Broadway," explained Nick.

How does he approach playing who some consider to be the show's antagonist? "Yes, people know about the 'villain' that [Ike] was and the terrible, inexcusable things that he did, but in our story we tell you about how he became that monster and what the world did to him to make him become that. It's my job as an actor to find that journey. Yes, he is a bad man, but I have to go to the other side of 'What made this man go there? What made him become such a terror to the one person he loved so much?' In our show I get the chance to tell that story."

Burroughs has been seen on Broadway in Kinky Boots and King Kong and in the National Tour of Something Rotten!. His EP "Groove Machine" featuring the Pop Smash Radio Award-nominated single "Tonight" is available on all music platforms.

