THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Returns to the West End

The worldwide smash musical The Phantom of the Opera resumes West End performances at Her Majesty's Theatre this week! The production is led by stars Killian Donnelly and the musical's first Black Christine Daae, Lucy St. Louis!

Opening night audiences were treated to a special message from the show's composer, Andrew Lloyd Webber. Read his letter to the audience below:

Note from the Lord inserted into the new @PhantomOpera programme. pic.twitter.com/VRf0VYF0Xt - All That Dazzles (@ATDazzles) July 27, 2021

"Welcome to Her Majesty's Theatre

I hope when you read this you will be among the first audiences to be in a full theatre.

I first realised that theatre was likely to be a major victim of the pandemic in February 2020 but the first inkling came from Seoul in January. The protocols there allowed The Phantom of the Opera, which opened in March 2020, to play throughout the pandemic with minimal closure. All these measures were demonstrated to government. A pilot with Beverly Knight at the the London Palladium a year ago proved that theatre could open safely. But this government seemingly prefers mass sporting events.

Be that as it may, I have used the opportunity caused by the enforced closure of theaters to carry out major work to our buildings. As ever, every penny of profit LW Theatres makes goes back into the buildings. Paramount has been ensuring that our ventilation is as effective as possible. ventilation systems in all of our auditoriums introduce a constant and even spread of 100% fresh air and no air is recycled.

This production of Phantom is in many ways very special. It was the last major work of the late Hal Prince, whose original production is one of the masterpieces of modern theatre. I believe it achieves the impossible. Whilst it is substantially identical to Hal's brilliant original, there are little touches which make it even better.

Elements of Maria Bjornson's legendary designs that were not implemented have been introduced. Sight lines have been improved and the chandelier now descends in an even more spectacular fashion. Cameron Mackintosh and I are extremely proud of this reinvigorated Phantom. We have a great cast. I think you will have a very special time in their capable hands.

Finally. please wear your masks when you are in the theatre. After all masks have been de rigeur in Her Majesty's for 36 years.

Andrew Lloyd Webber"

Huge congratulations to everyone at @PhantomOpera tonight. It's better than ever and so wonderful to have our audiences back again. - ALW pic.twitter.com/K8qJiCqnPl - Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) July 27, 2021

The West End cast of Phantom also includes Rhys Whitfield as 'Raoul', Saori Oda as 'Carlotta Giudicelli', Matt Harrop as 'Monsieur Firmin', Adam Linstead as 'Monsieur André', Greg Castiglioni as 'Ubaldo Piangi', Francesca Ellis as 'Madame Giry' and Ellie Young as Meg Giry. At certain performances the role of 'Christine Daaé' will be played by Holly-Anne Hull.

They are joined by Leeroy Boone, Corina Clark, Edward Court, Lily De-La-Haye, Hywel Dowsell, Jemal Felix, Erin Flaherty, James Gant, Eilish Harmon-Beglan, Emma Harris, Yukina Hasebe, Olivia Holland-Rose, Grace Hume, James Hume, Donald Craig Manuel, Jonathan Milton, Janet Mooney, Tim Morgan, Beatrice Penny-Toure, Michael Robert-Lowe, Nikki Skinner, Tim Southgate, Ashley Stillburn, Manon Taris, Anouk Van Laake, Skye Weiss, Simon Whitaker and Karen Wilkinson.

The production is now booking to 13 February 2022. Learn more at thephantomoftheopera.com.