VIDEO: THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY Star Caleigh Lozito Dishes on Booking the Role of Michael Scott

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the hysterical and super talented Caleigh Lozito, who is currently starring as 'The World's Best Boss' Michael Scott in the Off-Broadway production of THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY! Caleigh shares the audition process for booking the iconic role and what it was like meeting original cast members from the television show Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey when they attended recently!

Before closing out the episode with a fun round of 'Whose the Biggest Fan of The Office', Caleigh shares how her Grandmother inspired her to share her musical gifts and her dream role.

The episode opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check where they gab about the recent Tony Awards and the 2nd annual Bridgeport Film Fest coming in July! The exclusive video can be found here on Broadway World and the audio only can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

