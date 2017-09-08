VIDEO: THE LION KING Heads Back to the Bronx Zoo to Visit the Gorillas

Disney Theatrical has released the second of three videos in partnership with Wildlife Conservation Society and the Bronx Zoo.

This video pairs Bonita Hamilton (Shenzi in The Lion King on Broadway) with Colleen McCann (Curator of Mammals, Bronx Zoo) at the gorilla exhibit. See what she had to say about the animals below!

THE LION KING continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world, with a worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history. Winner of six 1998 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Lion King has also earned more than 70 major arts awards in America and worldwide. The show's director, costume designer and mask co-designer Julie Taymor continues to play an integral part in the show's ongoing success, and holds the honor of the first woman to win a Tony Award for Direction of a Musical.

