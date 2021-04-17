Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Apr. 17, 2021  
Actors' Equity Calls on Scott Rudin to Release Employees from Nondisclosure Agreements

Actors' Equity Association, the national labor union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers in live theatre, has issued a statement from President Kate Shindle and Executive Director Mary McColl in response to news that Scott Rudin is stepping back from his role as producer in several Broadway shows:

"Since news reports emerged about Scott Rudin, we have had many private conversations with our sibling unions and the Broadway League. We have heard from hundreds of members that these allegations are inexcusable, and everyone deserves a safe workplace whether they are a union member or not.

"We salute the courage of those who came forward. We hope that Scott Rudin will also release his staff from any nondisclosure agreements they may have signed as a condition of employment.

"This is an important step in creating truly safe and harassment-free theatrical workplaces on Broadway and beyond. It is not the end of our work to ensure a workplace safe for everyone in the industry as we work toward reopening."


