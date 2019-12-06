VIDEO: Sting, Frances McNamee, and Oliver Savile Perform 'If You Ever See Me Talking to a Sailor' From THE LAST SHIP

The Last Ship plays the Ahmanson January 14 -February 16, 2020.

The Last Ship is the heartfelt and empowering musical by multiple Grammy Award® winner Sting. Featuring original music and lyrics by Sting as well as a few of his best-loved songs-"Island of Souls," "All This Time," and "When We Dance"-The Last Ship is coming to Los Angeles after a critically acclaimed Canadian, UK, and Irish tour.

Check out a video of Sting, Frances McNamee, and Oliver Savile performing 'If You Ever See Me Talking to a Sailor' below!

Set in the shipbuilding community in Tyne and Wear, UK, The Last Ship tells the story of a young man who returns home after 17 years at sea. Tensions between past and future flare in both his family and his town. He finds that the local shipyard, around which the community has always revolved, is closing, and no one knows what will come next, only that a half-built ship towers over the terraces of working-class homes. With the engine fired and pistons in motion, picket lines are drawn as the foreman and his wife fight to hold their community together in the face of the gathering storm.

Sting stars as shipyard foreman Jackie White at every performance of this "thrilling and stirring musical" (The Guardian).

For tickets and information: https://myctg.la/36iQf7g





