VIDEO: Stephen Colbert Sings and Dances His Way Into Opening the Emmy Awards

Stephen Colbert is back on stage hosting tonight's EMMY AWARDS and he's taken his song and dance routine with him. Watch below as he opens the ceremony with a show worthy of Broadway itself! Plus: watch his hysterical opening monologue with a shocking guest.

The 69th Annual EMMY AWARDS take place tonight, Sunday, September 17 at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles and will air live coast-to-coast on CBS. Stephen Colbert, who emcees the network's THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT will serve as host of the annual event. Once again, the Emmys will be produced by White Cherry Entertainment, with Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner serving as executive producers, Weiss as the director, and Chris Licht as the producer.

We've got the winners coming to you live, follow along here!

