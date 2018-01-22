VIDEO: Stage Legend Rita Moreno Greeted with Standing Ovation at SAG AWARDS

At last night's SAG AWARDS, EGOT recipient Rita Moreno presented Morgan Freeman with the 2018 Life Achievement Award. Freeman had presented the same honor to Moreno five years earlier. The stage legend was greeted with a standing ovation as she took the stage. Overcome with emotion, she joked to the crowd, "Oh my God, that's a lot of love!" Watch the video below!

One of only 11 artists and the only Hispanic performer to have won the entertainment industry's four top competitive awards, she earned her Oscar in 1962 for her iconic portrayal of saucy Anita in WEST SIDE STORY. In 1975, she won the Tony Award for her satiric turn as flamboyant, talentless Puerto Rican bathhouse singer Googie Gomez in Broadway's THE RITZ. A six-time Emmy nominee, she won her first of the Television Academy's honors in 1977 for one of her many guest appearances on The Muppet Show. The following year, she earned a second Emmy for her dramatic guest performance on The Rockford Files.

Moreno's long stage career has included starring roles on both sides of the Atlantic. In London, she appeared in Hal Prince's 1962 production of SHE LOVES ME and in the 1997 West End run of SUNSET BOULEVARD. In New York, she has starred in Lorraine Hansbury's THE SIGN in Sidney Brustein's WINDOW, opposite Robert Shaw in Gantry and with Jimmy Coco in THE LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS.She received a Tony Award nomination for her role in THE NATIONAL HEALTH in 1974, followed by her 1975 Tony win for THE RITZ. Other New York credits include Anne Meara's AFTER PLAY;WALLY'S CAFE with Jimmy Coco; Circle Rep's SIZE OF THE WORLD; and, more recently, the female version of Neil Simon's THE ODD COUPLE. She currently stars in the Netflix reboot of ONE DAY AT A TIME.

