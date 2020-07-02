VIDEO: Song and Dance Men Alex Lacamoire and Andy Blankenbuehler Count Down to HAMILTON on Disney+

The revolution begins in just hours! Starting Friday, July 3 (3am), Disney+ will broadcast the hugely-anticipated Hamilton, captured live on stage at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in 2016.

"Early on, people would say: 'What's the show about?' And I would find myself saying, 'It's about finding out what's most important in your life and fighting for it with everything you have,'" says choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler. "I think that comes out in the show and it's an important message for right now in the many crises that we're facing."

Why should people tune in for the big event? "What I love about the film is that it captured what happened live on stage... I think it's the visceral experience that we all long for," added orchestrator/music director Alex Lacamoire.

Watch below as the duo checks in with Richard Ridge about why they believe Hamilton is just as relevant today as it was on opening night.

