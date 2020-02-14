VIDEO: Skylar Astin Talks About Filming PITCH PERFECT on TODAY SHOW!

Skylar Astin, who played Jesse Swanson in "Pitch Perfect," reflects on what inspires him about his character. He remembers the movie's best riff-offs and explores why the movie still resonates. Astin currently stars in "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" on NBC.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

Astin played Georg in the original Broadway production of Spring Awakening, and recently played Finch in the Kennedy Center's concert production of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying opposite Betsy Wolfe and Michael Urie.

He played Greg in the final season of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. He also appeared in Pitch Perfect.

