VIDEO: Skylar Astin Talks About Filming PITCH PERFECT on TODAY SHOW!

Article Pixel Feb. 14, 2020  

Skylar Astin, who played Jesse Swanson in "Pitch Perfect," reflects on what inspires him about his character. He remembers the movie's best riff-offs and explores why the movie still resonates. Astin currently stars in "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" on NBC.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

Astin played Georg in the original Broadway production of Spring Awakening, and recently played Finch in the Kennedy Center's concert production of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying opposite Betsy Wolfe and Michael Urie.

He played Greg in the final season of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. He also appeared in Pitch Perfect.

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.

Click Here to Watch the Video!



