VIDEO: Sierra Boggess Chats 'Strength' With Joshua Keith on Episode Two of LIGHT LESSONS

Sierra Boggess has released episode two of her series, Light Lessons.

Sierra's friend and fellow light worker Joshua Keith sits down to talk with her about his journey and what strength means to him. Learn more about Josh and follow his IGTV for Pilates instruction!

In this episode, they delve into strength! There's outer strength yes, but what about the inner strength? How can we find it and tap into it when we need it most?

Watch the full episode below!

