VIDEO: Seth Sikes Creates Parody Music Video in Honor of Fire Island

The song is a parody of 'On the Atchison Topeka and the Santa Fe'!

Seth Sikes has created a video parody in honor of Fire Island, which received criticism recently after a video surfaced of people partying there without masks or social distancing measures.

Sikes wrote a parody of the song "On the Atchison Topeka and the Santa Fe" from the film The Harvey Girls. The original song features music by Harry Warren and lyrics by Johnny Mercer.

The song is performed and edited by Seth Sikes. The lyrics were written by Sikes and Lisa Lambert. Drone photography was done by Isaac Namdar, and the captain was voiced by Jim David.

Sikes Sikes has been performing in New York and other cities in a series of consistently sold-out appearances in his critically-acclaimed tributes to Judy Garland (which won a Broadway World Award), Liza Minnelli and Bernadette Peters.

Sikes is also known in the theatre as an Associate Director, on shows like The Band's Visit, The Nance, and Tribes.

