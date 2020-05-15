VIDEO: See Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowsi & More in the UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT Live Singing Contest

Last night, Netflix Is A Joke hosted "Kimmy vs. the Music: A Live Singing Contest That's Live" to celebrate the launch of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend." The live fan singing contest was judged by the show's cast and creators - Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Jeff Richmond, Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, Carol Kane and Daniel Radcliffe - and moderated by Jack McBrayer. Hosted on Netflix Is A Joke's Youtube page, the special event featured performances from finalists Nicholas Cradock (Perth, Australia), Larry Lewis (Richmond Virginia), Olivia Moffat (Roseville, California), A. Rochelle Morant (Columbus, Ohio), and Vikki Siddell (St. Charles, Missouri).

The cast and creators raised awareness and funds for Crisis Text Line, which provides 24/7 mental health support to people in crisis, at https://www.crisistextline.org/kimmy/.

Immediately following the contest, the cast and creators participated in a Q&A with viewers, sharing insight and anecdotes about the interactive special, which is now streaming on Netflix.

Watch the full special below!





