VIDEO: See Nick Cordero in the Workshop of the Final Show He Worked on, THE EYES OF THE WORLD: FROM D-DAY TO VE DAY

Members of the cast and crew of The Eyes of the World: From D-Day to VE Day have put together a compilation of Nick Cordero in the role he was rehearsing to play in 2020.

Cordero tragically passed away in July of 2020 due to complications with COVID-19, after three months in the ICU.

Before the shutdown, he was rehearsing the new musical, part of the American History Unbound series, which was supposed to play at Carnegie Hall in June.

John Monsky, the creator and narrator of American History Unbound, and actress Kate Rockwell put together footage of Cordero in his role, exclusively for PEOPLE.

"This is not a video we ever wanted to -- or thought -- we would make. Nick's loss is still inconceivable, as is the ever-increasing destruction caused by Covid-19," Monsky and Rockwell said. "Nick had a power and presence that came across every time he set foot on stage, be it on Broadway, in a cabaret, or at Carnegie Hall. That magnetism was just who Nick was - all 6' 5" of him."

"We hope this video inspires ordinary Americans to do an extraordinary thing: pay tribute to Nick's life and legacy by supporting The Actors Fund," they said. "Since March 18, their emergency assistance program has provided food, medicine, and other necessities to nearly 15 thousand out-of-work performers during this unprecedented crisis. We know Nick would be fighting tooth and nail to help this community that he loved so much to survive this dark time. His wife, Amanda, continues this fight in his memory. We are honored to join her to answer the call to help."

Watch the video on PEOPLE.com.

The Eyes of the World: From D-Day to VE Day, an immersive concert experience presented with the New-York Historical Society in the 75th anniversary year of VE Day, recounts this period through striking photography from the archives of American photojournalist Lee Miller, who, reporting for Vogue magazine, was among the 127 accredited female journalists covering the war, as well as letters home from a young American intelligence officer who landed at Normandy and fought with the army through VE day. Along the way, they connected with legendary American writer Ernest Hemingway and photojournalist Robert Capa. The paths of these four remarkable figures intersect and intertwine as they served as the "eyes for the world" from D-Day to eventual victory.