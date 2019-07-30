VIDEO: See Jonathan Groff in the First Teaser for MINDHUNTER Season Two

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for season two of Mindhunter, starring Jonathan Groff. The second season will premiere on Netflix on August 16.

Watch the trailer below!

The series, which also stars Holt McCallany, launched in October 2017 and was renewed for a second season a month after its debut.

The second season is thought to pick up between 1979 and 1981, a couple of years after season one and is expected to focus on the Atlanta child murders, where at least 28 people were thought to have been murdered in a short period of time.

Joe Penhall created the series, which executive produced by Fincher alongside Charlize Theron, Joshua Donen and Cean Chaffin.

Jonathan Groff most recently appeared on Broadway in HAMILTON, receiving a Tony nomination for his role as King George III. His other Broadway credits include SPRING AWAKENING and IN MY LIFE. He also lent his voice to 'Kristoff' in the hit animated Disney feature FROZEN.





