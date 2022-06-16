VIDEO: See Highlights From Star-Studded 50 YEARS OF BROADWAY AT THE KENNEDY CENTER Concert
James Monroe Iglehart hosted the concert featuring performances from Norm Lewis, LaChanze, Stephanie J. Block, Sierra Boggess, Vanessa Williams and more!
In February, Broadway stars aligned at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts to celebrate 50 Years of Broadway at the Kennedy Center.
Hosted by Tony Award® winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton, Freestyle Love Supreme), this once-in-a-lifetime concert event paid homage to the legacy of Broadway musicals at the Kennedy Center, including a special tribute to the late Stephen Sondheim.
The celebration included Tony Award® winner Stephanie J. Block (The Cher Show, Falsettos), Sierra Boggess (School of Rock, The Little Mermaid), Tony Award® winner Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!, She Loves Me), Tony Award® winner LaChanze (Trouble in Mind, The Color Purple), Tony Award® winner Beth Leavel (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone), Tony Award® nominee Norm Lewis (Porgy and Bess, The Kennedy Center's The Music Man), Grammy Award® winner and Tony Award® nominee Andrew Rannells (Falsettos, The Book of Mormon), Tony Award® winner Frances Ruffelle (Les Misérables), multiple Grammy® and Tony Award® nominee Vanessa Williams (Into the Woods, Sondheim on Sondheim, "A Time to Sing" at the Kennedy Center), and Tony Award® nominee Tony Yazbeck (Flying Over Sunset, On the Town).
See highlights from the concert below!