VIDEO: See Donna McKechnie & More in the Music Video for 'Love Don't Answer to No One' From VICTORY TRAIN

Amas Musical Theatre and La Vie Productions (R. Erin Craig, Producer) announced today the release of a Zoom-inspired music video of "Love Don't Answer to No One" from the musical Victory Train by David Buskin and Jake Holmes.

Increasingly angered and distressed by the perpetuation of hate and violence in the world, Buskin and Holmes were urged by producer, R. Erin Craig to take a song from their new musical Victory Train, that would allow them to use their artistry to share their feelings. With the help of their friends and loved ones, they created the music video of their anthem, "Love Don't Answer To No One" to remind us all that together we can work to erase the hate.

In Victory Train, with a country torn apart by social upheaval and the escalating war in Vietnam, two young people try to reach across their differences to find love and honor. Set in 1968, a year that was the crucible for so many of the freedom movements that have since grown and flourished, the most successful changes came through love, peaceful protest, and passive resistance. Victory Train examines those struggles for change which continue to resonate in our troubled times. Our song "Love Don't Answer To No One" reflects these struggles as a declaration of a young generation's determination to live lives - and to forge a world - based on their convictions and beliefs.

"Love Don't Answer to No One" is an anthem to tolerance from the Victory Train family," says Buskin. He adds, "Jake and I hope it will lift the spirits of all who revere the American ideal."

Victory Train was produced in November 2019, as part of Amas Musical Theatre's Dare to Be Different Festival, starring Richard Crandle, Tom Galantich, Donna McKechnie, Patricia Noonan, Brandi Porter and Conor Ryan.

The show's creative team came together to lead this video project. Director, Lynne Taylor-Corbett directed and co-edited the video which features music direction, arrangements and audio mixing by Doug Katsaros Brian Lawton co-edited the video which features performances by Sophie Buskin, Shaun-Taylor Corbett, Richard Crandle, Ryan Duncan, Tom Galantich, Brian Klimowski, Angel Lozado, Alison McCartan, Donna McKechnie, Rashad McPherson, Brandi Porter, Vivian Reed and Anthony Simone.

