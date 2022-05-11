VIDEO: Sarah Silverman Discusses Why THE BEDWETTER Is an 'R-Rated ANNIE' on THE VIEW

Click Here for More Articles on THE BEDWETTER

Sarah Silverman sat down on The View this morning to discuss the new musical adaption of her 2011 memoir, The Bedwetter.

Silverman discussed how the musical came to be, how the story approaches the concept of mental health with children, and why it's like an R-rated version of Annie.

"It's a lot of kids in it. If it were rated liked a movie, it would be rated-R for language, but I hope people bring their kids," Silverman revealed. "It's nothing like 'Bridesmaids,' obviously, but when I saw 'Bridesmaids' I was like, 'Oh, I hope kids sneak into this.' But I really think it is for kids ... With the violence and things that they see they can handle a beautiful story that has some hard language."

The Bedwetter will begin performances on Saturday, April 30th and will open Monday, May 23rd for a limited engagement through Sunday, June 19th, 2022 Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street).

The Bedwetter will feature Ashley Blanchet (Waitress), Rick Crom (HBO's "Divorce"), Charlotte Elizabeth Curtis (Off-Broadway debut), Zoe Glick (Frozen), Darren Goldstein (The Little Foxes), Caissie Levy (Caroline, or Change), Charlotte MacLeod (Off-Broadway debut), Ellyn Marie Marsh (The Rose Tattoo), Tony Award winner Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago, "Cheers"), Margot Weintraub (Off-Broadway debut), and Emily Zimmerman (Off-Broadway debut).

Watch the new interview here: