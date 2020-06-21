VIDEO: Sarah Brightman Releases Father's Day Video Featuring Fans' Photos and Stories
Fans of Sarah Brightman submitted photos and memories of their fathers in honor of Father's Day today. The stories were compiled into a video, set to Brightman's song "You" from her album, Hymn.
"Thank you to everyone who sent along such inspiring sentiments and stories about your dads," the note on Brightman's Twitter read. "Enjoy this beautiful video featuring some of your photos and messages!"
Happy Father's Day!Thank you to everyone who sent along such inspiring sentiments and stories about your dads. Enjoy this beautiful video featuring some of your photos and messages! Watch the full video on Sarah's website. pic.twitter.com/SkMqhYS2cX - Sarah Brightman (@SarahBrightman) June 21, 2020
