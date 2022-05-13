VIDEO: SIX Producers Celebrate Tony Nominations at 'Let's Do London' Event

Click Here for More Articles on SIX the Musical

Immediately following Monday's Tony nomination announcement, the cast of Six performed live in Times Square this morning as part of Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan's "Let's Do London" campaign launch. Six's performance kicked off the city's largest international tourism campaign launching in the U.S.

"I think it's a wonderful collaboration, but also a perfect moment in time to have this celebration of a British, historic story told in a musical that is resonating with audiences everywhere," said producer Andy Barnes.

"I guess for a show called Six to get eight Tony nominations was pretty spectacular... but very off-brand," joked producer Kevin McCollum.

SIX received the following 2022 Tony nominations: Best Musical, Best Original Score (Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss), Best Direction of a Musical (Jamie Armitage and Lucy Moss), Best Choreography (Carrie-Anne Ingrouille), Best Costume Design of a Musical (Gabriella Slade), Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Tim Deiling), Best Sound Design of a Musical (Paul Gatehouse), and Best Orchestrations (Tom Curran).

Watch below as both McCollum and Barnes recap the special moment earlier this week!