Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Rob McClure, Nikki M. James, Natalie Weiss, and More Perform 'A Million Dreams' For Paper Mill's Rising Star Awards
Paper Mill Playhouse has released a new video of alumni from the Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards program performing "A Million Dreams."
The performance was part of the 2020 Rising Star Honors presented by Investors Foundation.
The video features Rob McClure, Nikki M. James, Natalie Weiss, and more.
Check it out below!
|
Donations
|
Arts Orgs