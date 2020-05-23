VIDEO: Ricky David Anthony Roshell Performs 'Penny in My Pocket' From HELLO, DOLLY! on Woodwinds

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Ricky David Anthony Roshell, also known as Roshell Music on YouTube, recently posted a video of himself performing Penny in My Pocket from Hello, Dolly! Roshell performed the song on all woodwind instruments, and sang along, all on his own!

Check out the impressive performance below!

"This has been one of my favorite arrangements to work on along with the most time consuming to date!" Roshell wrote in the video's description. "The transcription alone took me at least three days!"

Penny in My Pocket is by Jerry Herman. Transcribed, arranged, performed, audio/video recorded, edited, and produced by Ricky David Anthony Roshell. Arranged for piccolo, flute, oboe, English horn, 4 B-flat clarinets, soprano saxes, alto saxes, tenor saxes, bari sax, bass clarinet and bassoon.

