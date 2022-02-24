VIDEO: Richard Thomas Talks Touring as Atticus Finch in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

Richard Thomas will play the role of Atticus Finch in the National Tour of To Kill a Mockingbird, Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Bartlett Sher, and based on Harper Lee's classic novel.

Watch as he discusses playing Atticus in the touring production below.

Having made his Broadway debut in 1958 at the age of seven in Sunrise at Campobello, and his television debut just one year later, Richard Thomas has balanced stage and screen successes for the past sixty years, becoming one of our most enduring fixtures of American popular culture in the process. Even after achieving international stardom for his Emmy Award-winning turn in the landmark decade-long television program, "The Waltons," he amassed 13 Broadway credits, including The Little Foxes, Race, Democracy, You Can't Take It With You andFifth of July. He has performed the classics to wild acclaim and starred in both big screen films and more than 40 films for television. Throughout the country, Mr. Thomas most recently appeared on stage in the national company of the Tony Award-winning play, The Humans, and the acclaimed revival of Twelve Angry Men, and starred as President Jimmy Carter in the Lawrence Wright drama, Camp David, at Washington DC's Arena Stage and San Diego's Old Globe.

Thomas last appeared on Broadway in the revival of The Little Foxes, for which he received a Tony Award nomination. He has been seen in acclaimed performances on stage including You Can't Take It With You, Race, Democracy, Incident at Vichy (Drama Desk Award nomination), The Stendhal Syndrome (Lucille Lortel Award and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations), A Naked Girl on the Appian Way, An Enemy of the People, Tiny Alice, The Front Page, The Fifth of July, innumerable Shakespeare productions, and his professional debut at 7 years old in Sunrise at Campobello on Broadway. He was last seen on national tour in the award-winning productions of The Humans (Elliot Norton Award) and Twelve Angry Men. Thomas is an Emmy Award-winning actor beloved for his performance in the iconic series "The Waltons." He is best known to contemporary television audiences for his work in the critically renowned series "The Americans" as well as his appearances on "Billions" and the limited series "Tell Me Your Secrets." His feature film performances include Curtis Hanson's Wonder Boys, Tim Blake Nelson's Anesthesia, and Ang Lee's Taking Woodstock.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, the small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley, and the other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama from the novel.