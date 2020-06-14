VIDEO: Renee Fleming Discusses the Art of Song and Revisits a Classic Performance on LIVE WITH CARNEGIE HALL

Shutdown Streaming
Renee Fleming is the latest guest on Live With Carnegie Hall.

She is joined by a special guest, her friend and vocalist-songwriter a??Rufus Wainwright, for a discussion about the art of song.

Fleming also revisits a classic performance of a work from her signature repertoire-R. Strauss's a??Four Last Songs-discussing the work and her artistic process with a??Elliott Forrest.

