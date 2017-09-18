VIDEO: Rachel Bloom IntroducesÂ 'The Best Part Of The Show' on EMMY AWARDS

On last night's EMMY AWARDS, 'Crazy Ex-Girfriend' star and creator Rachel Bloom Introduced 'The Best Part Of The Show' - the accountant's segment! Watch the musical number below!

Rachel Bloom is best known for creating, writing and playing the lead role of Rebecca Bunch in The CW comedy-drama series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, for which she won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress - Television Series Musical or Comedy[4] and a Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series. She also created the Hugo Award-nominated music video "Fuck Me, Ray Bradbury".

The 69th Annual EMMY AWARDS take place tonight, Sunday, September 17 at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles and will air live coast-to-coast on CBS. Stephen Colbert, who emcees the network's THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert will serve as host of the annual event. Once again, the Emmys will be produced by White Cherry Entertainment, with Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner serving as executive producers, Weiss as the director, and Chris Licht as the producer.

