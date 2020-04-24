Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Quiara Alegría Hudes and Erin McKeown Perform 'Vecinos', a Cut Song From MISS YOU LIKE HELL
In this installment of La Jolla Playhouse's "Deep Cuts," the co-creators of 2016's Miss You Like Hell, Quiara Alegría Hudes (book and lyrics) and Erin McKeown (music and lyrics), perform "Vecinos."
This number was cut from the production when Miss You Like Hell traveled to its next life at NYC's Public Theater, but it lives on here!
Check out the video below!
