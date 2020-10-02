VIDEO: Quentin Garzón and Brittany Rodin Perform 'Seventeen' From HEATHERS
Garzon's videos for the month of October will be raising awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Quentin Garzón and Brittany Rodin have come together virtually to perform 'Seventeen' from Heathers.
Watch below!
For the month of October, Garzon's videos will serve as a tribute fundraiser to honor his mother-in-law, Yolanda Rodin, who passed away from breast cancer. Each video this month will be in the spirit of Halloween, and will also be raising awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness month.
Band:
Jeremy F. Goodman - Keyboard
Peter Douskalis - Guitar
Magdalena Kress - Bass
Kate Amrine - Trumpet
Brad Bailey - Drums
Richard Philbin - Reed I
Camille Enderlin - Violin I, II
Audio Mixing - Marc Sokolson
Quentin's Video Filmed by - Stephen Cardone
Video Editing - Quentin Garzón