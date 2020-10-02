VIDEO: Quentin Garzón and Brittany Rodin Perform 'Seventeen' From HEATHERS

Garzon's videos for the month of October will be raising awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Quentin Garzón and Brittany Rodin have come together virtually to perform 'Seventeen' from Heathers.

Watch below!

For the month of October, Garzon's videos will serve as a tribute fundraiser to honor his mother-in-law, Yolanda Rodin, who passed away from breast cancer. Each video this month will be in the spirit of Halloween, and will also be raising awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

Band:

Jeremy F. Goodman - Keyboard

Peter Douskalis - Guitar

Magdalena Kress - Bass

Kate Amrine - Trumpet

Brad Bailey - Drums

Richard Philbin - Reed I

Camille Enderlin - Violin I, II

Audio Mixing - Marc Sokolson

Quentin's Video Filmed by - Stephen Cardone

Video Editing - Quentin Garzón

Related

Recommended for You

More Hot Stories For You